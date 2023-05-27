Novak Djokovic will vie for his 23rd career Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open, which his old rival Rafael Nadal will miss for the first time since 2004, while Iga Swiatek will try to become the first woman in 16 years to defend the title.

Djokovic and Nadal are tied for the most men’s Grand Slam titles in history with 22 each, and Djokovic can take sole possession of the record with a triumph at Roland Garros.

The Serbian is not the favorite, though, after struggling with an elbow injury and failing to get past the quarterfinals in any of his three clay-court events this season.