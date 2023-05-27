Lone yokozuna Terunofuji completed a triumphant comeback from injury Saturday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, outlasting title rival Kiribayama to clinch the championship with a day to spare.
Returning from dual knee surgeries in October, the 31-year-old grand champion claimed his eighth Emperor’s Cup by improving to an insurmountable 13-1 with victory over sekiwake Kiribayama (11-3) in the final bout of Day 14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
The two Mongolian-born wrestlers went toe-to-toe in an epic battle that saw them lock into a long stalemate before Terunofuji used an outside grip to force Kiribayama over to the edge and off the dohyo.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.