Monaco – Lewis Hamilton hailed Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. as “incredibly brave” for his response to racist insults in Spain and said the incidents brought back painful memories from his own career in motor racing.

Brazilian forward Vinicius called La Liga and Spain racist when he took to social media to complain about the abuse he suffered from the crowd during a match in Valencia on Sunday.

“It’s devastating to think that in 2023 we’re still seeing these things and hearing these things,” seven-time world champion Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver, said at the Monaco Grand Prix.

