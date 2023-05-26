Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took another step toward his eighth Emperor’s Cup with an emphatic victory over former ozeki Asanoyama at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday.
The Mongolian-born yokozuna heads into the final weekend of the 15-day tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan with the outright lead at 12-1 after tossing No. 14 maegashira Asanoyama to the clay on Day 13.
March tournament champion Kiribayama remains one win back at 11-2 after overcoming one of the top division’s brightest new talents, 21-year-old No. 11 Hokuseiho (8-5). The Mongolian-born sekiwake, who is set for promotion to ozeki after the tournament, will face Terunofuji in Day 14’s most anticipated bout.
