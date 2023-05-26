Scottish Premiership Player of the Year Kyogo Furuhashi and Celtic teammate Reo Hatate were named in Japan’s 26-man squad announced Thursday for next month’s friendlies at home against El Salvador and Peru.

Forward Furuhashi, who has a league-leading 25 goals, and midfielder Hatate helped Celtic clinch its second successive title in Scotland after both were left out of Samurai Blue’s World Cup squad late last year.

On Furuhashi, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said, “I want him to get into positions to score and assist many times.”