  • Hina Hayata (left) and Tomokazu Harimoto compete during the mixed doubles semifinals at the world table tennis championships in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday. | 　混合ダブルスで決勝進出を決めた張本智和（右）、早田ひな組＝ダーバン（共同）
    Hina Hayata (left) and Tomokazu Harimoto compete during the mixed doubles semifinals at the world table tennis championships in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday. | 　混合ダブルスで決勝進出を決めた張本智和（右）、早田ひな組＝ダーバン（共同）

  • KYODO

Durban, South Africa – Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata advanced to the mixed doubles final at the world table tennis championships with a 3-1 win over China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man on Thursday.

Harimoto and Hayata won 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 to set up their second consecutive final against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who defeated them at the previous worlds in 2021.

The Japanese duo blew a 7-3 lead to drop the opening game against Lin and Kuai, but regrouped and started overpowering them in rallies on Day 6 in Durban, South Africa.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW