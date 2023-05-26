Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata advanced to the mixed doubles final at the world table tennis championships with a 3-1 win over China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man on Thursday.

Harimoto and Hayata won 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 to set up their second consecutive final against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who defeated them at the previous worlds in 2021.

The Japanese duo blew a 7-3 lead to drop the opening game against Lin and Kuai, but regrouped and started overpowering them in rallies on Day 6 in Durban, South Africa.