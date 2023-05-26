The Boston Celtics took another sizable step toward what they hope is a historic comeback.

Derrick White scored 24 points as the Celtics staved off elimination for the second consecutive contest with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat at home in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

The Heat never led in the game, but still hold a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series as they head home for Game 6 on Saturday.