La Liga President Javier Tebas apologized on Wednesday for his online rant at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. after the Brazilian took to social media to complain about racist insults he suffered during a match and the Spanish league’s inaction.

Madrid’s game against Valencia on Sunday was halted for 10 minutes as Vinicius pointed out fans who were abusing him before he was involved in an altercation with some of Valencia’s players and sent off.

“Well, it seems that the result has not been very good,” Tebas said in reference to his comments on Twitter, in which he suggested the Brazilian find out more about what the league is doing to combat racism “before you criticize and slander La Liga.”