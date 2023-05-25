Matthew Tkachuk is taking his flair for the dramatic to the Stanley Cup Final — and bringing the Florida Panthers with him.
Tkachuk’s second goal of the game — with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation — was the difference in Florida’s 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday that capped a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Panthers had never previously swept a postseason series.
