Matthew Tkachuk is taking his flair for the dramatic to the Stanley Cup Final — and bringing the Florida Panthers with him.

Tkachuk’s second goal of the game — with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation — was the difference in Florida’s 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday that capped a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Panthers had never previously swept a postseason series.

