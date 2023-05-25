Fernando Alonso will seek to break Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s winning streak and claim his first win since 2013 as Formula One resumes its season this weekend with the 80th running of the classic Monaco Grand Prix.

After floods forced the cancellation of last week’s Italian Grand Prix in Imola, the F1 circus was happy to be greeted by blue skies and warm sunshine in the Mediterranean principality on Wednesday.

As visitors sought shade, Alonso and his Aston Martin team contemplated how to gamble on delivering his third win on the old, but glamorized street circuit, where he triumphed with Renault in 2006 and McLaren in 2007.