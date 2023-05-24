Spanish police arrested seven people Tuesday over the racial abuse of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian star was spared a ban for his red card against Valencia.

The forward was targeted by Valencia fans on Sunday, sparking an international outcry, and the Spanish club had one stand of its stadium shut for five games by the Spanish soccer authorities late Tuesday.

La Liga, the country’s top professional soccer league, has been engulfed in a racism scandal after the 22-year-old forward was subjected to racist taunts during Madrid’s 1-0 defeat at Valencia and later sent off.