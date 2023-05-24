  • New proposed World Athletics organizations could allow for more short-track meets to be held outdoors. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Reuters

  • Reuters

The concept of “short track” competition will be introduced to replace the current term “indoor” in the setting of 200-meter tracks to incorporate hybrid competition venues like temporary city locations, World Athletics said on Tuesday.

The governing body’s council is supporting the new term to allow for greater flexibility, as it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the traditional separation between outdoor and indoor athletics.

“Under this new concept, the 200-meter short track will no longer be confined to the indoor environment, and a world of opportunities will open up for meeting organizers to stage official competition in whatever facilities they have available,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

