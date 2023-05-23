Lone yokozuna Terunofuji and former ozeki Asanoyama moved into a two-way tie for the lead Tuesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, where a pair of talented newcomers also caused big upsets.

Terunofuji and current No. 14 maegashira Asanoyama held serve to improve to 9-1, but the other joint overnight leader, No. 6 maegashira Meisei, was outgunned by 21-year-old No. 11 Hokuseiho, who debuted in the elite makuuchi division at the previous tournament.

Day 10’s biggest shock at Ryogoku Kokugikan, however, was No. 5 Kinbozan’s victory over demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki Takakeisho (6-4), who remains two wins shy of the eight needed to remain at the second-highest rank.