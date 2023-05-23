  • Tickets in the lowest price tier for the 2024 Paris Olympics rapidly sold out after the second phase of sales opened on May 11. | JEAN-BAPTISTE GURLIAT / PARIS CITY HALL PRESS OFFICE / AFP
    Tickets in the lowest price tier for the 2024 Paris Olympics rapidly sold out after the second phase of sales opened on May 11. | JEAN-BAPTISTE GURLIAT / PARIS CITY HALL PRESS OFFICE / AFP

Paris – Athletes have joined the clamor of criticism at the high cost of tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics, decried as undermining organizers’ promises of a Games accessible to all.

Phase Two of sales got underway on May 11, with nearly 1.5 million individual tickets available, after over three million were sold as multi-event packs during Phase One.

Sales have been swift, with two thirds of the latest batch snapped up on the first day, organizers said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW