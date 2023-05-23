Athletes have joined the clamor of criticism at the high cost of tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics, decried as undermining organizers’ promises of a Games accessible to all.

Phase Two of sales got underway on May 11, with nearly 1.5 million individual tickets available, after over three million were sold as multi-event packs during Phase One.

Sales have been swift, with two thirds of the latest batch snapped up on the first day, organizers said.