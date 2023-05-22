Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has called La Liga and Spain racist after being the target of racial slurs from the stands during his team’s defeat at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

The Brazilian pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players that led to him being sent off in the second half.

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third,” Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game. “Racism is normal in La Liga. “The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it.”