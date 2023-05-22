The Miami Heat knocked the stuffing out of the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, powering to a 128-102 victory to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

The Heat, who host Game 4 on Tuesday, are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals against either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are battling the weight of history — no NBA team has rallied from 3-0 down to win a playoff series.