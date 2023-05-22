Miami – The Miami Heat knocked the stuffing out of the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, powering to a 128-102 victory to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series on Sunday.
The Heat, who host Game 4 on Tuesday, are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals against either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics, meanwhile, are battling the weight of history — no NBA team has rallied from 3-0 down to win a playoff series.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.