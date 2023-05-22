  • The Heat's Jimmy Butler drives against Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half in Game 3 of the Easter Conference finals in Miami on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Heat's Jimmy Butler drives against Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half in Game 3 of the Easter Conference finals in Miami on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Miami – The Miami Heat knocked the stuffing out of the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, powering to a 128-102 victory to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

The Heat, who host Game 4 on Tuesday, are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals against either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are battling the weight of history — no NBA team has rallied from 3-0 down to win a playoff series.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW