Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings of one-run ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The two-way star was removed from the mound with the game tied before Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh at Angel Stadium. At the plate, Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a single and an intentional walk.

The win gave the Angels their first series victory in the past five.