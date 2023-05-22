  • The Giants' Adam Walker hits a two-run homer against the Dragons at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. | KYODO
Adam Walker hit a two-run homer and scored twice, helping the Yomiuri Giants to an early three-run lead in a 5-2 Central League win over the Chunichi Dragons on Sunday.

The victory at Tokyo Dome was the Giants’ fifth straight and completed a two-game sweep of the last-place Dragons, who have lost seven in a row.

Walker, who joined the Giants a year ago after three solid seasons in independent minor league ball, cracked open the scoreboard in the second inning with his fourth home run of the season, against Samurai Japan pitcher Hiroto Takahashi (1-5).

