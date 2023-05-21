Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, taking a first step to a possible golden treble of trophies as second-place Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners’ challenge finally evaporated after a second consecutive defeat left Mikel Arteta’s side four points adrift of City with one game left to play.

Taiwo Awonyi’s first-half goal also ensured Forest avoided relegation in its first season back in the top flight in 23 years.