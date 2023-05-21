  • Australian fly-half Bernard Foley (center) kicked 12 points for Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay in their Japan Rugby League One playoff final win over Saitama Wild Knights at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
Fly-half Bernard Foley said he was “in a good position” to claim a place in Australia’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad after winning the Japanese domestic club title on Saturday.

The 33-year-old gave a clinical performance as Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay beat defending champions Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 in the Japan Rugby League One final in Tokyo.

Foley earned a recall to the Australia team during last year’s Rugby Championship, three years after he had last made a test appearance for the Wallabies.

