Fly-half Bernard Foley said he was “in a good position” to claim a place in Australia’s 2023 Rugby World Cup squad after winning the Japanese domestic club title on Saturday.
The 33-year-old gave a clinical performance as Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay beat defending champions Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 in the Japan Rugby League One final in Tokyo.
Foley earned a recall to the Australia team during last year’s Rugby Championship, three years after he had last made a test appearance for the Wallabies.
