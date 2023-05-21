Las Vegas – Junto Nakatani seized the World Boxing Organization super flyweight championship Saturday with a brutal 12th-round knockout of Australian Andrew Moloney in Las Vegas.
The 25-year-old Nakatani became a two-division world champion by winning the vacant super fly belt, having held the WBO flyweight crown before debuting at the heavier weight last November.
Clearly ahead on the cards after knocking down Moloney once in the second round and again in the 11th, the Japanese southpaw ended the fight with a crushing left hand at 2:42 of the 12th round at the MGM Grand Garden.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.