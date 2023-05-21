Los Angeles – Brittney Griner made an emotional return to women’s basketball on Friday, playing her first competitive game in nearly two years following her incarceration in Russia.
Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year, made her first appearance in a WNBA game in 579 days as the Phoenix Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks in a season opener in California.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the well-wishers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles as the WNBA superstar finally returned to action.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.