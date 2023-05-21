Brittney Griner made an emotional return to women’s basketball on Friday, playing her first competitive game in nearly two years following her incarceration in Russia.

Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year, made her first appearance in a WNBA game in 579 days as the Phoenix Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks in a season opener in California.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the well-wishers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles as the WNBA superstar finally returned to action.