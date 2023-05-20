Yokozuna Terunofuji and former ozeki Asanoyama, each making a kind of comeback at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, continued to look unbeatable Saturday as each improved to 7-0, maintaining their share of the three-way lead with No. 6 maegashira Meisei.

Terunofuji, in his first tournament since October surgeries on both knees, had little trouble with Kazakhstan’s first makuuchi-division sumo wrestler, No. 5 Kinbozan (3-4), in the day’s final bout at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, driving him back at the charge and flinging him to the sandy surface.

Asanoyama, a No. 14 maegashira, is returning to the elite makuuchi division following a suspension for violating coronavirus safety rules and resumed competing in the fourth-tier sandanme division last July.