Foster Griffin is still in the early stages of his NPB career and has a lot to get used to in Japan.
He will not have to spend much time learning about Chunchi Dragons. That’s one thing he has figured out already.
Griffin had another strong showing against Chunichi, Takumi Oshiro backed him up with a grand slam, and the Yomiuri Giants cruised to a 6-2 win over the Dragons in front of a crowd of 39,626 at Tokyo Dome on Saturday afternoon.
