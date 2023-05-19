  • Rafael Nadal announces his withdraw from the French Open during a news conference in Manacor, Spain, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Rafael Nadal announces his withdraw from the French Open during a news conference in Manacor, Spain, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Manacor, Spain

AFP-JIJI – Rafael Nadal withdrew from the French Open on Thursday because of a hip injury that has failed to heal and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.

It will be the first time since his 2005 debut at Roland Garros that the 36-year-old Spanish player will miss the clay-court major he has won a record 14 times.

“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” Nadal said at a news conference in his native Mallorca.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW