AFP-JIJI – Rafael Nadal withdrew from the French Open on Thursday because of a hip injury that has failed to heal and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.
It will be the first time since his 2005 debut at Roland Garros that the 36-year-old Spanish player will miss the clay-court major he has won a record 14 times.
“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” Nadal said at a news conference in his native Mallorca.
