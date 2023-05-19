New sekiwake Wakamotoharu suffered an upset loss Friday, as the 15-day Summer Grand Sumo Tournament’s leading group was trimmed to three wrestlers, including yokozuna Terunofuji and former ozeki Asanoyama.
On the sixth day at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, Wakamotoharu (5-1) charged forward head down, allowing top-ranked maegashira Abi (3-3) to step aside and swing him down.
Terunofuji, a seven-time champion wrestling for the first time since surgeries on both knees in October, wore down No. 4 Nishikigi (1-5) and flung him down with an armlock throw to retain his share of the lead.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.