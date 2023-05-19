New sekiwake Wakamotoharu suffered an upset loss Friday, as the 15-day Summer Grand Sumo Tournament’s leading group was trimmed to three wrestlers, including yokozuna Terunofuji and former ozeki Asanoyama.

On the sixth day at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, Wakamotoharu (5-1) charged forward head down, allowing top-ranked maegashira Abi (3-3) to step aside and swing him down.

Terunofuji, a seven-time champion wrestling for the first time since surgeries on both knees in October, wore down No. 4 Nishikigi (1-5) and flung him down with an armlock throw to retain his share of the lead.