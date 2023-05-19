Veteran shortstop Hayato Sakamoto hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Kai Yokogawa as the Yomiuri Giants completed a three-game sweep of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows with a 6-3 win Thursday.
Sakamoto’s sixth home run of the season, coming with two runners on base, broke a 1-all tie in the fifth inning of the Central League game at Jingu Stadium.
The 2019 CL MVP has shown signs of recovery at the plate after struggling to a .186 batting average in March-April.
