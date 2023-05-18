Lone yokozuna Terunofuji remained unbeaten at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, but sole ozeki Takakeisho suffered his second upset loss on Day 5 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
For the second day in a row, the Mongolian-born yokozuna saw off his opponent with a force out, this time pinning the arms of No. 4 maegashira Ura (3-2) and lifting him outside the ring.
Terunofuji, a seven-time Emperor’s Cup winner, has so far dispelled concerns about his health at the 15-day meet, having undergone surgery on both knees last October and missing either all or part of the last four tournaments.
