Manchester City produced a landmark performance to reach the Champions League final as Bernardo Silva’s double fueled a 4-0 domination that secured a 5-1 aggregate win for the reigning Premier League champion on Wednesday.

Eder Militao’s own goal and Julian Alvarez’s strike in stoppage time rounded off a memorable night for Pep Guardiola’s men, who moved to within three wins of matching the treble Manchester United achieved in 1998-99.

“To play like that against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals is a huge satisfaction,” Guardiola said.