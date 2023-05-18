  • Manchester City's Manuel Akanji (left) celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring his team's third goal against Real Madrid during the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Manchester – Manchester City produced a landmark performance to reach the Champions League final as Bernardo Silva’s double fueled a 4-0 domination that secured a 5-1 aggregate win for the reigning Premier League champion on Wednesday.

Eder Militao’s own goal and Julian Alvarez’s strike in stoppage time rounded off a memorable night for Pep Guardiola’s men, who moved to within three wins of matching the treble Manchester United achieved in 1998-99.

“To play like that against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals is a huge satisfaction,” Guardiola said.

