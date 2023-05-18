Japanese women’s table tennis standout Kasumi Ishikawa said Thursday she felt the time was right to wrap up her distinguished career.
The 30-year-old winner of three Olympic women’s team medals and five national singles championships looked back fondly on her time in the sport while addressing her retirement during a news conference in Tokyo.
“I feel like I’ve completed things,” Ishikawa said. “It’s a really positive feeling.”
