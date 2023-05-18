Brooks Koepka figured he would get it out of the way and say what everyone else in the room was thinking — he choked during the final round of the Masters.

Koepka held the 54-hole lead but finished four shots behind winner Jon Rahm following a 3-over 75 on the final day.

“It is choking, right?” Koepka said Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship. “If you have a lead and cough it up, that’s choking.”