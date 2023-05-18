Brooks Koepka figured he would get it out of the way and say what everyone else in the room was thinking — he choked during the final round of the Masters.
Koepka held the 54-hole lead but finished four shots behind winner Jon Rahm following a 3-over 75 on the final day.
“It is choking, right?” Koepka said Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship. “If you have a lead and cough it up, that’s choking.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.