Coaches in the United States’ National Football League often break their seasons down into quarters.

It’s something that helps players and staff alike stay focused on the present, in a league so filled with popular distractions that even its off-season activities such as the start of free agency, the schedule release and the draft regularly draw more attention than actual games taking place in other major sports.

Though useful, creating bite-sized chunks out of the extended present can easily lead to overreaction, with wins and performances across a short space of time being extrapolated out to cover several months’ worth of games.