Returning yokozuna Terunofuji won his fourth straight bout to remain in the lead alongside four other wrestlers Wednesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Terunofuji (4-0), who missed all of the last three tournaments following knee surgeries in October, was cautious in dispatching tricky No. 3 maegashira Tobizaru (1-3) as the grand champion took several backward steps early on at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The seven-time Emperor’s Cup winner then found the right moment to lock up his smaller opponent’s arms, hoist him off his feet and slowly carry him over the straw at Ryogoku Kokugikan.