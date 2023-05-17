Thai soccer chiefs apologized on Wednesday and promised “severe punishments” for wrongdoers after brawls marred the SEA Games men’s soccer final between Thailand and Indonesia in Cambodia.

Indonesia won the under-23 match 5-2 on Tuesday after extra time, by which time Thailand had been reduced to eight players and the Indonesians to 10 in the wake of four red cards and two all-in brawls.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said the incidents at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium had damaged the image of the national team and singled out the involvement of its coaching staff for particular criticism.