Troubled former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer surrendered seven runs and the Hiroshima Carp held off the Yokohama DeNA BayStars 7-5 in the Central League on Tuesday.

Bauer (1-2) came to Japan under a cloud following a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse policy. The Los Angeles Dodgers cut him loose despite owing him over $20 million for this season. DeNA snapped Bauer up when every MLB team passed on signing him.

Against the Carp, whom Bauer beat in his May 3 Japan debut, Bauer allowed eight hits and a walk and struck out one in two innings. He has given up 15 runs — 14 earned — over 15 innings for the BayStars.