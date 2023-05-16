Returning yokozuna Terunofuji continued his winning start at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with his third victory Tuesday, when ozeki promotion-chasing sekiwake Kiribayama suffered his first defeat.

Terunofuji (3-0) briefly grabbed Endo (0-3) by the right arm and spun the No. 2 maegashira around before following it up with an attack toward the edge of the raised ring in a push-out win at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

A seven-time champion, Terunofuji missed all of the last three tournaments after undergoing surgeries to both knees in October.