Returning yokozuna Terunofuji continued his winning start at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with his third victory Tuesday, when ozeki promotion-chasing sekiwake Kiribayama suffered his first defeat.
Terunofuji (3-0) briefly grabbed Endo (0-3) by the right arm and spun the No. 2 maegashira around before following it up with an attack toward the edge of the raised ring in a push-out win at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
A seven-time champion, Terunofuji missed all of the last three tournaments after undergoing surgeries to both knees in October.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.