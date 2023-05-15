Lone yokozuna Terunofuji breezed to his second straight win at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, but ozeki Takakeisho relinquished his unbeaten record after just two days of action.

Returning from a prolonged injury layoff at the 15-day tournament, Terunofuji stayed perfect by brushing aside No. 1 maegashira Abi moments after Takakeisho dropped to 1-1 with a loss to komusubi Kotonowaka.

All four wrestlers occupying the third-highest rank of sekiwake — Kiribayama, Hoshoryu, Daieisho and Wakamotoharu — remained unbeaten through Day 2 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.