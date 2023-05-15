Jayson Tatum poured in an historic 51 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their series on Sunday to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tatum added 13 rebounds, five assists and a couple of steals, and the Celtics’ suffocating defense neutralized newly minted NBA MVP Joel Embiid as Boston booked a rematch with the Miami Heat — the team it beat in seven games in last year’s conference finals.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points for the Celtics, who broke open a close game in the third quarter by outscoring the 76ers 33-10.