Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and lasted only four-plus innings, but the southpaw avoided the loss as his team rallied late to earn a 6-5 win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Danny Jansen’s two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth completed the comeback and clinched a three-game sweep against the visiting Braves.
Kikuchi did not factor in the result but preserved a 5-0 record after giving up five runs — four earned — on nine hits. He exited with none out and Toronto trailing 5-4 in the top of the fifth.
