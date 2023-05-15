  • Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Braves at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Braves at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and lasted only four-plus innings, but the southpaw avoided the loss as his team rallied late to earn a 6-5 win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Danny Jansen’s two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth completed the comeback and clinched a three-game sweep against the visiting Braves.

Kikuchi did not factor in the result but preserved a 5-0 record after giving up five runs — four earned — on nine hits. He exited with none out and Toronto trailing 5-4 in the top of the fifth.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW