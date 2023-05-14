Returning lone yokozuna Terunofuji and ozeki promotion-bidding sekiwake Kiribayama both won Sunday as the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament began with no upsets among top-ranked wrestlers.
Terunofuji could not halt the opening charge of komusubi Shodai, but the grand champion had enough leeway to execute a right beltless arm throw as he stepped back toward the edge of the raised ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
The seven-time champion has missed the last four tournaments either entirely or in part after undergoing surgeries to both his knees last October.
