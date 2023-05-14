  • Terunofuji (left) beats Shodai during the opening day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO
    Terunofuji (left) beats Shodai during the opening day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Returning lone yokozuna Terunofuji and ozeki promotion-bidding sekiwake Kiribayama both won Sunday as the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament began with no upsets among top-ranked wrestlers.

Terunofuji could not halt the opening charge of komusubi Shodai, but the grand champion had enough leeway to execute a right beltless arm throw as he stepped back toward the edge of the raised ring at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The seven-time champion has missed the last four tournaments either entirely or in part after undergoing surgeries to both his knees last October.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW