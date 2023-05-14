Kashima Antlers beat fellow founding member Nagoya Grampus 2-0 on Sunday as the J. League celebrated its 30th anniversary with a specially arranged match at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Yuma Suzuki and substitute Kei Chinen scored as resurgent Kashima won its fifth straight match without conceding in front of a crowd of 56,020, with the club’s Brazilian icon Zico watching in the stands in a rematch of the two sides’ very first game in the J. League.

During their first match just two days shy of 30 years ago, England’s 1986 World Cup top scorer Gary Lineker had a goal ruled out for Nagoya for a dubious offside before Zico scored a hat rick and Alcindo Sartori hit a brace in a 5-0 win for the home side at Kashima Stadium.