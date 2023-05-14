  • X Games Chiba women's skateboarding park winner Kokona Hiraki (center), runner-up Ruby Lilley (left) and third-place Yurin Fujii celebrate on the podium at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba on Saturday. | BOBBY SCHAUB
Chiba – Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kokona Hiraki claimed her first X Games gold in the women’s skateboarding park competition Saturday after rain kept athletes off the course at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium.

With multiple skateboarding and BMX finals scheduled for Day 2 of X Games Japan 2023, the persistent rainfall forced organizers to use the previous day’s elimination-round results for the final standings.

That left the 14-year-old Hiraki on top after she qualified for the final with an 83.33 total. American Ruby Lilley was the runner-up, while Japan’s Yurin Fujii finished third.

