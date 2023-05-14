NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo Pref. – Left-hander Kotaro Otake continued his impressive start to the season with six innings of one-run ball Saturday as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yokohama DeNA BayStars 7-2 and tied with them for first place in the Central League.
Otake (5-0) has won all five of his starts in 2023 after the former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawk was picked by the Tigers in last December’s draft for active players.
He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking one at Koshien Stadium.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.