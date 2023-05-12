  • Terunofuji (right) enters the Summer Basho as the man to beat, if he can remain healthy over the two-week tournament. | KYODO
The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which gets underway this Sunday, sees yokozuna Terunofuji return to honbasho action after an absence of almost eight months.

Currently the sole occupant of sumo’s highest rank, the 31-year-old has missed the entirety of the last three tournaments after a flare-up of chronic knee issues forced him to withdraw midway through the September meet.

Terunofuji subsequently had endoscopic surgery on both knees and, following a period of recovery, eased himself back into the swing of things during the just-completed spring regional tour.

