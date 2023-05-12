A documentary film about Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic victory will be shown at theaters around the country for three weeks from June 2, NPB Enterprise Inc. said Thursday.

“I hope fans will watch the behind-the-scenes of our run to the title, and this movie will serve as one page of Japanese baseball history for the next generation,” Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said in a statement.

Kuriyama was Shohei Ohtani’s first pro manager and helped develop him as a two-way player during their time together with the Nippon Ham Fighters between 2013 and 2017.