Three-time Pacific League home run champion Hotaka Yamakawa is being investigated over an allegation of sexual assault, Tokyo police revealed Thursday, following a report published in Bunshun Online.

The 31-year-old pro baseball star allegedly assaulted a female companion in her 20s at a Tokyo hotel.

Asked about the report at the Lions' home park, Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamakawa said, "I have nothing to say."

