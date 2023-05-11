  • Schalke's Maya Yoshida applauds the fans after a match against Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on April 1. | REUTERS
Berlin – Schalke head to league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday in the midst of an extraordinary relegation escape act, with more than a little help from center-back and captain Maya Yoshida.

Made captain early in 2023 with Schalke dead last in the Bundesliga, the 34-year-old Yoshida has been pivotal to the team’s surprise resurgence.

Schalke now sit in 15th, one place and two points clear of the relegation spots, with three games remaining.

