Berlin – Schalke head to league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday in the midst of an extraordinary relegation escape act, with more than a little help from center-back and captain Maya Yoshida.
Made captain early in 2023 with Schalke dead last in the Bundesliga, the 34-year-old Yoshida has been pivotal to the team’s surprise resurgence.
Schalke now sit in 15th, one place and two points clear of the relegation spots, with three games remaining.
