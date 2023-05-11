  • Sagan Tosu's Kohei Tezuka (center) shoots and scores his team's second goal in their 2-0 J. League victory over Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Sagan Tosu's Kohei Tezuka (center) shoots and scores his team's second goal in their 2-0 J. League victory over Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

SAITAMA – Visiting Sagan Tosu put a stop to Urawa Reds’ Asian Champions League victory celebrations, handing the hosts a 2-0 defeat Wednesday in their first J. League first-division loss in eight games.

Just four days after the Reds lifted the team’s third ACL title at Saitama Stadium, they fielded a less-experienced side for their return to league play at the same venue and were humbled by second-half goals from Yoichi Naganuma and Kohei Tezuka.

Although the attacking trio of Spaniard Jose Kante and midfielders Kaito Yasui, and Dutchman Alex Schalk had their moments, they were unable to provide Reds with goals.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW