Wallabies coach Eddie Jones hired former Casters boss Pierre-Henry Broncan and London Irish’s Brad Davis on Thursday to complete his backroom staff ahead of a “smash and grab” bid for the World Cup in France.

The Australian has been slowly building his coaching team since taking over from the axed Dave Rennie in January, with all 11 members now on board.

Broncan, who steered Casters to the French Top 14 final last year, will act as a maul consultant, while ex-Wallabies flyhalf Berrick Barnes joins to help with their kicking.