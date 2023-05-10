Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source close to the negotiations in the kingdom said on Tuesday.

The deal would mean Messi potentially joining his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as the Gulf state lavishes its oil wealth on sport.

There was no confirmation from Messi’s current club Paris Saint-Germain, who noted simply that he was under contract until June 30.