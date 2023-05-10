Riyadh – Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, a source close to the negotiations in the kingdom said on Tuesday.
The deal would mean Messi potentially joining his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as the Gulf state lavishes its oil wealth on sport.
There was no confirmation from Messi’s current club Paris Saint-Germain, who noted simply that he was under contract until June 30.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.